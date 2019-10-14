WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Beverly Sackler, an owner of Purdue Pharma who lived in Connecticut, dies

Posted 9:15 PM, October 14, 2019, by

STAMFORD, CT - APRIL 2: Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in downtown Stamford, April 2, 2019 in Stamford, Connecticut. Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and its owners, the Sackler family, are facing hundreds of lawsuits across the country for the company's alleged role in the opioid epidemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans over the past 20 years. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HARTFORD —  One of the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has died.

Beverly Sackler died Monday, according to a filing made by her lawyers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

She was the widow of Raymond Sackler, one of the brothers who bought the drug company Purdue Frederick in 1952. The company later became Purdue Pharma. Beverly Sackler, who lived in Connecticut, was on its board for decades.

No details were in the court filing. Phone calls seeking comment were made to a lawyer and a family spokesman.

Nearly 2,700 lawsuits blame the company for helping spark the opioid crisis. Hundreds also blame family members, including Beverly Sackler. Purdue has proposed to settle them in a deal that would require the family to give up company ownership and pay at least $3 billion.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.