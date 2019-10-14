× Blumenthal demands FAA speed up deployment of PFAS-free firefighting foam

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) appeared with environmental advocates and local elected leaders to demand that the FAA take steps to eliminate the use of PFAS in firefighting foam at airports nationwide.

“The FAA is failing to protect the public,” said Blumenthal.

The FAA currently does not allow the use of non-PFAS-containing firefighting foam to be used at airports in the United States, despite that numerous airports around the world that have safely and successfully used PFAS-free foam for nearly a decade.