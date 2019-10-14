× Crash, car fire kills two 17-year-old in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — State police say a single-car rollover crash in Brooklyn killed two teens overnight Monday.

According to police, the car was driving northbound on North Society Road, just past Creasey Road. The car came to a curve in a road and lost control, causing the car to skid into a guardrail and down into a ditch where the car caught fire.

One of the passengers, 17-year-old Ashley Adamo, from Pomfret, was taken to Hasbro Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police say Adamo was wearing a seatbelt.

17-year-old Shawna Wojnowski, of Plainfield, and 17-year-old Brenna Ann Larson, of Thompson, were killed in the crash. It’s unknown at this time if they were wearing seatbelts.

Police have not indicated who was driving at the time.

Principal Brian Mignault of Harvard Ellis Technical High School issued a statement at the loss of two of their students:

It is with great sadness that we report that two of our students have tragically passed away. Brenna Ann Larson and Shawnna Wojnowski passed away early this morning in a car accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. Counseling will be available at Ellis Tech starting Tuesday and will continue as long as necessary.