Early clouds turning to mostly sunny skies Monday

We just missed out on some heavy rain overnight as showers slid to our southeast during the early morning hours. The rest of the day will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures on the comfy side.

Tonight, temperatures cool off into the 40s (and maybe some upper 30s in Litchfield County) as we have clear moonlit skies and light winds.

It’ll be a quiet Tuesday as well with highs in the low 60s. By Wednesday we’re watching another area of low pressure develop and move up the coast. If it verifies we could be looking at a storm that brings widespread heavy rain and gusty winds for a period of time Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor.

By the end of the week it looks great, mostly sunny skies however temperatures will only be in the upper 50s for a few days before we’re back into the 60s.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Early clouds, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High:65-70.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with PM rain. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: AM rain, becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler during the afternoon. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

