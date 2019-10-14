WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
Hamden woman says missing man broke into her home

Posted 11:21 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, October 14, 2019

HAMDEN -- A Middletown man has been missing for over a week, and now a woman in Hamden said the man broke into her home a few days before his disappearance.

Anaida Cabrera said missing Middletown man Peter Recchia broke into her home in Hamden on Oct. 3rd- wearing the exact outfit Middletown police described in Recchia’s silver alert issued last Tuesday.

“I saw his daughter on TV and she’s you know, you could the pain, nervousness, about her father missing, it made me a little more upset with how the whole situation was dealt with,” Cabrera said.

She said Recchia was harmless when he broke in at 4 a.m., preaching about God, but nonetheless she called Hamden police.

Hamden police were able to locate Recchia that night, although they did not take him into custody.

“They knew that he had some, you know, that he wasn’t well, so to help him they should have taken him in that night, it just made us so upset that they didn’t do that,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera said police told her they didn’t take Recchia into custody because she didn’t state she wanted to press charges-something she said she was unaware she had to do.

Detectives are still working on locating Peter Recchia and are urging anyone with any information related to his disappearance to contact Middletown Police.

