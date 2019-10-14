× PD: Suspects shoot BB gun at car in Bolton with a 3-year-old inside, shatters windows

BOLTON — State police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a BB gun at a car Sunday night.

According to police, a family with their three-year-old daughter aboard was driving west on Route 6, merging on to I-384. Then, police say a white sedan with orange grill lights pulled up alongside their vehicle.

The person(s) inside the white sedan then began firing numerous shots into the family’s car with a BB gun, shattering the windows.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

Police ask if anyone has any information about this incident or saw the described suspect vehicle in the Bolton Notch area, please call State Police 860-465-5400 or send a private message to the Bolton Resident Troopers Officer Facebook page.