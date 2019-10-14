× Police officer dies after being shot in Maryland parking garage

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A Maryland police officer died Monday after he was found with a gunshot wound in a parking garage that was part of his regular patrol, authorities said.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones told news reporters that the death of 38-year-old officer Thomas J. Bomba is being treated as a homicide. He added that there was no immediate threat to public safety.

Bomba had reported Monday morning that he encountered “disorderly subjects” at a parking garage. Jones said that when fellow officers arrived, they found Bomba suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Jones said that while the case is being investigated as a homicide, officials have not ruled out other possibilities. He added that there was no immediate threat to public safety.

“We continue to investigate this event and will do everything in our power to ascertain what transpired this morning,” he said.

Jones said police had no suspects or suspect descriptions. Bomba is survived by a wife and two children. He had been on the force for 13 years.