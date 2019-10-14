× Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old man.

Vincent Imme, 86, is 5’2″ and weighs 192 lbs. Police said he was last seen wearing a Newsboy snap brim gray colored style cap, brown shirt, brown pants, gray vest, blue jacket and prescription glasses.

Police said Imme left his home Monday morning around 10:00 am and was heading to Aresco’s Market on Liberty Street. He may also have gone over to the Italian club located at 74 Court Street.

Imme’s vehicle was spotted in Rocky Hill around 10:19am heading toward Berlin. It is unknown if Imme was operating the vehicle.

Imme was due to return home at 12:30pm. Due to his mental health issue there is concern for his well-being. Police said that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, and possible early onset dementia.

If seen, please contact your local police department.