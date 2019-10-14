WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, temperatures cool off into the 40s (and maybe some upper 30s in Litchfield County) as we have clear moonlit skies and light winds. That moon will still be nearly full in the sky, and if you take any nice photos of it, you can email share61@fox61.com and your photo may appear on TV!

It'll be a quiet Tuesday as well with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday we're on the WEATHER WATCH. By Wednesday afternoon we're watching another nor'easter developing near southern New England. We're looking at the potential for widespread heavy rain and gusty winds during the second half of Wednesday and into the first half of Thursday. We could see winds gusting up to 25-35 mph with some stronger wind gusts by the shoreline. Widespread 1-3" in terms of rainfall. We'll continue to monitor the timing and impacts.

By the end of the week it looks great, mostly sunny skies however temperatures will only be in the upper 50s for a few days before we're back into the 60s.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with PM rain. High: low 60s

THURSDAY: AM rain, becoming partly sunny, breezy and cooler during the afternoon. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli