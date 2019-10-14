× Trump tweets about case of CT man charged with homicide in Anguilla

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning about the case of a Connecticut man charged with homicide in Anguilla.

Trump tweeted, “Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong. I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved!”

Will be looking into the Scott Hapgood case, and the Island of Anguilla. Something looks and sounds very wrong. I know Anguilla will want to see this case be properly and justly resolved! @foxandfriends @SteveDucey @ainsleyearhardt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

The Darien man is accused of choking and killing a hotel worker in Anguilla during a fight. He said he and his family have been “living a nightmare” for the past few months.

Hapgood faces manslaughter charges in connection with that death.

Hapgood and his family had been vacationing in Anguilla when he says Mitchel came to their room uninvited and a fight ensued. The circumstances surrounding Mitchel’s death are unclear.