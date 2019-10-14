× Warren, Biden essentially tied in Quinnipiac Poll

HAMDEN — Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden are essentially tied in a new Quinnipiac Poll released Monday.

Warren receives 30 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic, while Biden gets 27 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders trails the two frontrunners, getting 11 percent support, with South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris at 4 percent. No other candidate tops 2 percent.

“For Senator Warren, the third straight time essentially tied at the top is the charm,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “Her candidacy clearly has staying power going into the debate.”

The poll was conducted October 11 – 13, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,195 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points. The survey includes 505 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 5.3 percentage points.