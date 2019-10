× All-Star Christmas Show at Mohegan Sun announces line up

MONTVILLE — 96.5 WTIC-FM announced their All-Star Christmas Show line up Tuesday morning.

The show will feature the Goo Goo Dolls, Hanson, Andy Grammer, and Dean Lewis!

The show is on December 13th at the Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The tickets for the show begin at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18th.

You can buy the tickets at Ticketmaster or the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office!