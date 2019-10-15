× Bristol PD mourning loss of off-duty lieutenant

BRISTOL — Bristol Police Department announced Tuesday that Lieutenant Michael Healey died over the weekend while off-duty.

Police said Lt. Healey was a 26-year Veteran of Bristol Police Department. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, his death has been ruled a suicide.

Police said Lt. Healey served Bristol Police Department with “honor and integrity and received numerous letter of commendations and letters to file recognizing his exceptional services.”

Police said in 2001, Lt. Healey was awarded Bristol Police Officer of the Year Award. Lt. Healey leaves behind a wife, three children and a large extended family.