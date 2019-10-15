WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
Connecticut Democrat chair criticizes GOP fundraiser guest

Conservative political activist James O'Keefe speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 1, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SHELTON — The leader of the Connecticut Democratic Party is criticizing the state Republicans for hosting an upcoming fundraiser headlined by the founder of a conservative group that produces “sting” videos intended to embarrass liberal organizations and media outlets.

Democratic Party Chair Nancy Wyman, the former lieutenant governor, issued a statement Tuesday saying the Connecticut GOP “should be ashamed” to host James O’Keefe at an Oct. 24 event in Shelton.

She says Republicans can raise money “without a guest of honor whose stock and trade is dishonesty and deception” and that GOP Party Chairman J.R. Romano can and “should do better.”

Messages were left seeking comment with Romano.

A flyer for the event says tickets range from $50 to $150.

