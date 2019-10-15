Connecticut woman facing deportation granted a stay
HARTFORD, Conn — A Connecticut woman who was ordered deported because of past criminal convictions has been granted a stay by the Board of Immigration Appeals.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday the board also agreed to reconsider the case of Wayzaro Walton, who faced deportation even though she was pardoned by the state for felony shoplifting and less serious crimes committed more than seven years ago. She’s been detained since March.
The 35-year-old has lived legally in the U.S. for most of her life. She came here from England when she was 4 years old.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong recently filed a lawsuit defending the legitimacy of Connecticut pardons, which are issued by a state board. Federal immigration officials have argued that a state pardon needs to come from a governor.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released the following statement:
“This stay of deportation is a relief, but the truth is Wayzaro Walton should already be home with her wife and daughter, and she should never have been detained in the first place. Connecticut pardons should be recognized as full pardons, period. I want to thank Governor Lamont and Attorney General Tong, and the many people who have voiced their support for her, for their strong advocacy on her behalf.“