First on FOX61: Police launch internal investigation related to missing man case

HAMDEN – Police have launched an internal investigation into how Hamden officers handled the case of a man who walked into an unlocked home earlier this month, after the homeowner realized the suspect was a missing Middletown man.

A Silver Alert has been out for Peter Recchia since October 7. He was first reported missing on October 3, Middletown police said.

On Monday, Anaida Cabrera told FOX61 she believes Recchia broke into her Hamden home by entering an unlocked door in the early morning hours of October 3. She didn’t know the man in her home was missing, but Cabrera said he was wearing the same clothes listed in the Silver Alert for Recchia.

Cabrera said she called police, but they didn’t take him into custody. She told FOX61 officers didn’t take the man into custody because she didn’t want to press charges.

“They knew that he had some, you know, that he wasn’t well, so to help him they should have taken him in that night, it just made us so upset that they didn’t do that,” Cabrera said.

When asked why the man was let go on October 3, Hamden Police Chief John Cappiello told FOX61 he could not comment because of a now-open internal investigation into the matter.

Recchia was also spotted in Durham and Millers Pond State park in Haddam.

“I just feel like my dad is somewhere between Middletown and Durham and we need help finding him,” Recchia’s daughter, Bunny Rodriguez said.

Police said Recchia was last seen wearing a royal blue, short sleeve shirt, jeans, black belt and black sneakers. Police describe Recchia with gray hair, mustache, green eyes and rectangular eye glasses, 5’11” and 150 pounds.

Police said Mr. Recchia does not have a history of violence, but may be delusional and in need of medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Jimmy Lacasse 860-638-4134.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.