× Foster father charged with manslaughter in Meriden teen’s death

MERIDEN — The foster father of a teen who died as a result of a crash last week has been charged with manslaughter.

James Bailey was formally charged with 2nd degree manslaughter in Meriden Superior Court Tuesday morning. His case was continued to November 12.

Alex Medina. 17, died from his injuries after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash on October 7.

Family and friends of Alex Medina were were in court and told reporters,“Family is going through an extremely difficult time, and really miss him.

The accident is still under investigation, but police believe 63-year-old James Bailey was driving drunk on North Wall Street at 11 a.m. Monday with 73-year-old Joel Young in the front seat, and his 17-year-old foster son in the backseat, without a seat belt.