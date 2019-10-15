Friends and family hold a vigil to remember the two teens killed in fiery truck crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANIELSON - A community came together Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of two 17-year old girls who were killed in a fiery truck crash early Monday morning.

The vigil was held outside of Ellis Technical High School. A small memorial was set up with pictures and flowers to remember the two lives cut short.

"Emotional and sad but we want answers," said Dakota Cicarelli, brother of Shawnna Wojnowski.

Cicarelli is the brother of 17-year old Wojnowski who was one of the two killed in the crash.

He said he is still trying to wrap his head around what happened, but is grateful to see the outpouring of support from the community.

"A tear came to my eye because you know, it just showed the kind of people that they were, that this much of the community cared about them," added Cicarelli.

17-year old Brenna Ann Larson was also killed. Friends and family said the two were inseparable.

"Brenna and Shawnna were really vibrant people. Very well-known in school, always happy, definitely cheerful and smiling," said Colin Patsey, cousin of Shawnna Wojnowski.

The other 17-year old who survived is recovering from serious injuries. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt.

It is unclear if Wojnowski and Larson were wearing seatbelts when their Ford F-150 went off North Society Road in Brooklyn, struck a guardrail, went down into a ditch and burst into flames.

At the crash site now is a poster with pictures of the Wojnowski and Larson.

"She's pretty sad she is worried because she has a lot of friends close to them. She really knows Shawnna she was on the news every morning for the school so her voice won't be there anymore, so it's very sad," said Cami Gervis of South Killingly.

Grief counselors were at the school for anyone who needed that extra support.

As for the crash, police are asking any witnesses to come forward.