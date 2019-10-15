× Glastonbury PD: Suspect charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman with a knife

GLASTONBURY — Police say 33-year-old Luisa Reyes of Glastonbury was arrested over the weekend after stabbing a woman.

Police say they were called to a home on Addison Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a fight.

According to police, Reyes reportedly stabbed a female acquaintance with a small knife twice during the fight. The knife hit her in the sternum and again in the shoulder. The woman is expected to survive her injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Reyes was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Threatening, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Breach of Peace.

Reyes was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to be in Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.