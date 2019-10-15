WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Hartford murder suspects appears in court

Posted 5:36 PM, October 15, 2019, by

HARTFORD — A Hartford Superior court judge set bond at a $1 million for the man accused of killing a Hartford man back in April.

37-year-old Osafa Williams, is facing charges including murder and stands accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Derrick Nichols.

On April 14, around 12 p.m., police said they responded to reports of shots fired and a person down in the area of 18 Pavilion Street. Nichols was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His family members attended Williams’ arraignment on Tuesday. They described Nichols as a good man who loved his family.

Williams’ next court date is set for November 5th.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.