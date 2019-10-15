Hartford murder suspects appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — A Hartford Superior court judge set bond at a $1 million for the man accused of killing a Hartford man back in April.

37-year-old Osafa Williams, is facing charges including murder and stands accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Derrick Nichols.

On April 14, around 12 p.m., police said they responded to reports of shots fired and a person down in the area of 18 Pavilion Street. Nichols was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His family members attended Williams’ arraignment on Tuesday. They described Nichols as a good man who loved his family.

Williams’ next court date is set for November 5th.