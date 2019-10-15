× Female assault suspect bragged on Facebook of biting off ex’s finger: Hartford Police

HARTFORD — Police arrested a woman they said bragged on Facebook that she bit off her ex’s finger.

Anna Lindo, 34, of Bloomfield was charged with assault, and disorderly conduct. She was held on $250,000 bond.

Police said around 11 p.m. Sunday, they were called to St. Francis Hospital for a domestic assault complaint. They met with the victim who said he had been assaulted by a woman with whom he had been in a relationship with. He said she had tried attack him with a brick. As he was trying to defend himself, the suspect “either bit, or cut off a portion of his right middle finger.”

Police took Lindo into custody, but no crime scene was found. The suspect’s mother contacted the police and said she had found the finger in her car. Officers recovered the finger, and brought it to St. Francis Hospital.

“Due to the complexity of the detachment, coupled with the time-lapse of recovery, the finger could not be reattached,” said police. “The suspect was very agitated and refused to be interviewed.”

Police said Lindo had posted several videos on Facebook boasting about the incident and showing off the finger.