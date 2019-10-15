Hartford students get a hands-on lesson on fire safety during National Fire Prevention Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Fire safety came with some hands-on fun in Hartford Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of Hartford students joined the members of the city’s fire department for a morning focused on fire safety as this week kicks off National Fire Prevention Week.

More than 300 Kindergarten through third graders were deputized as Junior Fire Marshals as part of this initiative.

In addition to learning what to do in an emergency, the kids got to tour fire trucks, and get a sneak peek at a potential future career.

The Junior fire marshal’s program is sponsored by the Hartford, the effort has deputized more than 110 million young people.