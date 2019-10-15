× Middlesex County Career Fair slated for Oct. 23 in Cromwell

CROMWELL – More than 30 employers expected to attend the Middlesex County Fall Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell.

The event, sponsored by the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and the Workforce Alliance, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost for jobseekers to attend.

“This annual event is a great place for jobseekers to meet one-on-one and network with potential employers and career counselors in the professional, technical, manufacturing and administrative sectors,” state Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said. “Companies will be offering everything from entry-level positions to management jobs as they seek to recruit employees for the skilled workforce they need.”

More information can be found at www.middlesexchamber.com/MiddlesexCountyCareerFairs. Individuals can also contact Danielle Aletta at 860-347-6924, or via email at Danielle@middlesexchamber.com.

Companies scheduled to exhibit include:

2020 Census

https://2020census.gov/en

Field Positions (data collection and community outreach)

Aaron Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

www.rydershealth.com

CNA/Health Aide, Food Service Worker

ARTEC Machine Systems, Inc.

www.artec-machine.com

Field Security Technician, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic

Atlantis Management Group LLC

www.atlantismgmt.com

Cashier, Sales Manager/Retail, Sales Associate/Retail, CDL Truck Drivers

Atria Greenridge Place

www.atriaseniorliving.com

Nurse, LPN, CNA / Health Aide

Bausch Advanced Technologies, Inc.

www.bausch-group.com

Technician, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Shipping & Receiving Clerk

Best Buy

www.bestbuy.com

Customer Service Representative, Security/Guard Protective Services, Cashier, Marketing/Sales Representative, Sales Associate/Retail, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker

CW Resources, Inc.

www.cwresources.org

Human Services Worker, Food Service Worker, Janitors and Cleaners, Drivers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk

Data-Mail Inc.

www.data-mail.com

Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Warehouse Worker

DATTCO

www.dattco.com/jobs

Drivers

Direct Color Systems

www.directcolorsystems.com

Engineer, Technician, Customer Service Representative, Assembly Worker, Quality Control Workers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker

Ehrlich Pest Control

www.jcehrlich.com

Pest Control Service Specialist

Farmers Insurance Company

Insurance Worker

H & R Block

www.hrblock.com

Accountant / Tax Preparer, Receptionist / Information Clerk, Associate Team Leaders

Hobson & Motzer

www.hobsonmotzer.com

Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator

iHeartMedia

www.iheartmedia.com

General Office, Marketing/Sales Representative, Internships

Inline Plastics Corp

www.inlineplastics.com

Accountant/Tax Preparer, Engineer, Billing/Collections Clerk, Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic

Kuhn Employment Opportunities, Inc.

www.kuhngroup.org

Human Services Worker

Manafort Brothers Incorporated

www.manafort.com

Billing / Collections Clerk, Mechanic, Payroll Associate (P/T), Construction Project Manager, Constructed Project Engineer, Construction Estimator

Middlesex Community College

www.mxcc.edu

Instructor/Teacher

Middlesex Hospital

www.middlesexhealth.org/careers-at-middlesex-health

Nurse, RN, CAN / Health Aide, Social Worker, Janitors and Cleaners

NAFI CT, Inc.

www.nafictorg

Counselor/Residential, Mental Health Worker/Aide, Human Services Worker, Social Worker, Therapist

Northwestern Mutual

www.northwesternmutual.com

Insurance Worker, Administrative Assistant, Financial Sales / Planner / Advisor, Marketing / Sales Representative

Oak Hill

www.oakhillct.org

Counselor/Residential, Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, Special Education Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Program Manager

Parker Hannifin

www.parker.com

Engineer, Machinist, Machine Operator, Manufacturing Associate, CNC Operators, Customer Service Representatives

Pascoe Workforce Solutions

www.pascoeworkforce.com

Accountant / Tax Preparer, Insurance Worker, Legal / Paralegal, Human Resources, Technician, Human Services Worker, Marketing / Sales Representative, Administrative Assistant, Bank Teller, Billing / Collections Clerk, Bookkeeper, General Office, Receptionist / Information Clerk, Customer Service Representative, Janitors and Cleaners, Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Quality Control Workers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker

Red Lion Hotel Cromwell

www.redlionhotel.com

Russell Speeders

www.russellspeeders.com

General Office, Customer Service Representative, Cashier, Management Trainee-Retail, Marketing / Sales Representative, Sales Associate / Retail, Construction Trades Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Equipment Technician

Sagarsoft, Inc.

Database Administrator, Programmer / Systems Analyst, Senior .NET, ETL, Java, Devops, Big Data, DBA Developer, Senior BA / QA

ScribeAmerica

www.scribeamerica.com

Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, CNA / Health Aide

Turnbridge

www.turnbridge.com

Administrative Assistant, General Office, Receptionist/Information Clerk, Counselor/Residential, Mental Health Worker/Aide, Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, Human Services Worker, Social Worker, Therapist, Food Service Worker, Janitors and Cleaners, Construction Trades Worker, Construction Laborer, Drivers

U.S. Postal Service

www.usps.com/careers

City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, PSE Sales and Services, Distribution Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and more

Vinfen

www.vinfenct.org

Counselor / Residential, Mental Health Worker / Aide, Human Services Worker, Social Worker