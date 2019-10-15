Middlesex County Career Fair slated for Oct. 23 in Cromwell
CROMWELL – More than 30 employers expected to attend the Middlesex County Fall Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Red Lion Hotel in Cromwell.
The event, sponsored by the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce, the Connecticut Department of Labor, and the Workforce Alliance, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cost for jobseekers to attend.
“This annual event is a great place for jobseekers to meet one-on-one and network with potential employers and career counselors in the professional, technical, manufacturing and administrative sectors,” state Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said. “Companies will be offering everything from entry-level positions to management jobs as they seek to recruit employees for the skilled workforce they need.”
More information can be found at www.middlesexchamber.com/MiddlesexCountyCareerFairs. Individuals can also contact Danielle Aletta at 860-347-6924, or via email at Danielle@middlesexchamber.com.
Companies scheduled to exhibit include:
2020 Census
Field Positions (data collection and community outreach)
Aaron Manor Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
CNA/Health Aide, Food Service Worker
ARTEC Machine Systems, Inc.
Field Security Technician, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic
Atlantis Management Group LLC
Cashier, Sales Manager/Retail, Sales Associate/Retail, CDL Truck Drivers
Atria Greenridge Place
Nurse, LPN, CNA / Health Aide
Bausch Advanced Technologies, Inc.
Technician, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Shipping & Receiving Clerk
Best Buy
Customer Service Representative, Security/Guard Protective Services, Cashier, Marketing/Sales Representative, Sales Associate/Retail, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker
CW Resources, Inc.
Human Services Worker, Food Service Worker, Janitors and Cleaners, Drivers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk
Data-Mail Inc.
Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Warehouse Worker
DATTCO
Drivers
Direct Color Systems
Engineer, Technician, Customer Service Representative, Assembly Worker, Quality Control Workers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker
Ehrlich Pest Control
Pest Control Service Specialist
Farmers Insurance Company
Insurance Worker
H & R Block
Accountant / Tax Preparer, Receptionist / Information Clerk, Associate Team Leaders
Hobson & Motzer
Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator
iHeartMedia
General Office, Marketing/Sales Representative, Internships
Inline Plastics Corp
Accountant/Tax Preparer, Engineer, Billing/Collections Clerk, Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic
Kuhn Employment Opportunities, Inc.
Human Services Worker
Manafort Brothers Incorporated
Billing / Collections Clerk, Mechanic, Payroll Associate (P/T), Construction Project Manager, Constructed Project Engineer, Construction Estimator
Middlesex Community College
Instructor/Teacher
Middlesex Hospital
www.middlesexhealth.org/careers-at-middlesex-health
Nurse, RN, CAN / Health Aide, Social Worker, Janitors and Cleaners
NAFI CT, Inc.
Counselor/Residential, Mental Health Worker/Aide, Human Services Worker, Social Worker, Therapist
Northwestern Mutual
Insurance Worker, Administrative Assistant, Financial Sales / Planner / Advisor, Marketing / Sales Representative
Oak Hill
Counselor/Residential, Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, Special Education Teacher, Assistant Teacher, Program Manager
Parker Hannifin
Engineer, Machinist, Machine Operator, Manufacturing Associate, CNC Operators, Customer Service Representatives
Pascoe Workforce Solutions
Accountant / Tax Preparer, Insurance Worker, Legal / Paralegal, Human Resources, Technician, Human Services Worker, Marketing / Sales Representative, Administrative Assistant, Bank Teller, Billing / Collections Clerk, Bookkeeper, General Office, Receptionist / Information Clerk, Customer Service Representative, Janitors and Cleaners, Assembly Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Mechanic, Quality Control Workers, Shipping & Receiving Clerk, Warehouse Worker
Red Lion Hotel Cromwell
Russell Speeders
General Office, Customer Service Representative, Cashier, Management Trainee-Retail, Marketing / Sales Representative, Sales Associate / Retail, Construction Trades Worker, Machinist, Machine Operator, Equipment Technician
Sagarsoft, Inc.
Database Administrator, Programmer / Systems Analyst, Senior .NET, ETL, Java, Devops, Big Data, DBA Developer, Senior BA / QA
ScribeAmerica
Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, CNA / Health Aide
Turnbridge
Administrative Assistant, General Office, Receptionist/Information Clerk, Counselor/Residential, Mental Health Worker/Aide, Nurse, LPN, Nurse, RN, Human Services Worker, Social Worker, Therapist, Food Service Worker, Janitors and Cleaners, Construction Trades Worker, Construction Laborer, Drivers
U.S. Postal Service
City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, PSE Sales and Services, Distribution Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, and more
Vinfen
Counselor / Residential, Mental Health Worker / Aide, Human Services Worker, Social Worker