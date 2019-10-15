New Britain Republican Mayor targeted in Facebook comments, Democratic candidate for council issues apology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- A Democratic candidate for New Britain’s Common Council is now under fire weeks before the election, after screenshots emerged of him making inappropriate comments online about Mayor Erin Stewart.

This week, screenshots emerged that showed Antonio Cruz Lavoy, commenting expletives on a Facebook post, attacking Mayor Stewart.

“I wish I could say this is the first time this has happened to Erin, she’s often targeted this way, it's sad whenever you see something like this,” Chairman of the Connecticut Republican Committee JR Romano said.

Mayor Stewart released a statement saying: “I’m sick and tired of it. This isn’t the first time. Debate me on the issues, but stop with the personal attacks.”

We did reach out to Lavoy for comment, but have not heard back.

Lavoy took to Facebook Monday night posting:

“I would like to apologize for an old post that is currently being shared on Facebook. There is no excuse for my choice in words, but I would like to say that I’m truly sorry for my comments and those who were offended by it.”

“I appreciate that he did that, but the truth is that people don't want to see that anymore.” Chairman of the Connecticut Democratic Committee Nancy Wyman said.

Democrats and Republicans want further action.

“We’re calling for him to step down as a candidate, this is not the type of person the city of New Britain needs,” Chairman of the New Britain Republican Committee Tony Cane said.

Wyman said although it’s too late for Lavoy to officially pull out of the race, the Democratic Party agrees.

“The town committee and a lot of the elected officials have pulled their support back,” Wyman said.

Democratic New Britain Chairman Bill Shortell released the following statement: