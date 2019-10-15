× Norwalk police issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman

NORWALK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Hyacinth McNichol, 80, is 5’4″, 150 lbs, brown eyes, graying hair. She was last seen on October 13 in Norwalk. Police said McNichol suffers from medical conditions and has ties to Bridgeport. Anyone with any info or who observes McNichol is asked to call 203-854-3113 or 911. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the below contacts.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.