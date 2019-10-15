WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
Pack of handsome wild dogs debuts at Bronx Zoo

Roan, Apollo, Kito / Photo Credit: Julie Larsen Maher ©WCS

NEW YORK — A pack of handsome brothers is getting settled at New York’s Bronx Zoo.

The foxlike wild dogs — called dholes (dohlz) — were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2016.

The trio, named Roan, Apollo and Kito, have brownish-red coats dappled with white markings, and bushy tails.

Dholes are native to parts of southern and central Asia. The Wildlife Conservation Society says populations of the pups are endangered by development, hunting and diseases from domestic dogs.

The society’s long-term plans include acquiring female dholes for a breeding program.

An exhibit formerly occupied by polar bears has been repurposed for the dhole’s habitat. The Bronx Zoo’s last polar bear, Tundra, died in 2017 at age 26.

