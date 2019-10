× Motorcycle vs. car crash closes Foxon Rd. in North Branford

NORTH BRANFORD — Police are investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the area of Foxon Road and Merrick Drive between a car and a motorcycle.

Foxon Road (Rt. 80) between Merrick Drive and Sunset Road W will be temporarily closed. Police saidJerome Harrison School is fully accessible.

This is a developing story.