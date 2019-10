× Police: Worker falls three stories at construction site in Granby

GRANBY — Granby police say a worker fell at a construction site on Route 10/ Floydville Road.

Police and EMS were called to the scene just after 7:20 a.m. The site was an apartment building, and the person reportedly fell three stories.

The worker was flown to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

His condition is not known at this time. Police have not identified him.

OSHA investigators are on the scene.