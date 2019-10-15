WEATHER WATCH: Tracking strong storm for Wednesday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We had warm temperatures near 70 yesterday, and while we won’t be that warm today, it’ll still be a great day. Temperatures will top out right near normal with low to mid 60s out there. For many people, this is a delightful time of year, and today will be a delightful day!

Wednesday we’re on the WEATHER WATCH. By Wednesday afternoon we’re watching a strong storm developing near southern New England. We’re looking at the potential for widespread heavy rain and gusty winds, so here’s a quick recap of what looks likely at this point:

TIMING: Clouds roll in during the day on Wednesday, with rain moving in towards sunset. After dark, the heaviest of the rain will fall, with a few downpours possible overnight. It gradually tapers off early Thursday morning.

RAIN: Downpours may lead to 1 to 3 inches of rain, with more possible in a few local spots. While we are still in a rain deficit, the amount we’re getting in a relatively short time may lead to some flash flooding on Wednesday night.

WIND: It all depends on a number of factors, but it will be windy as this rain falls. A few gusts may reach 35+ mph across the state on Wednesday night, and some computer models suggest we may see a few gusts nearing 50 mph. There may be scattered power outages, but widespread issues look to be unlikely.

We’ll continue to monitor the timing and impacts.

By the end of the week it looks great, mostly sunny skies however temperatures will only be in the upper 50s for a few days before we’re back into the 60s.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows: 38-48.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with PM rain. Wind picking up by evening. High: low 60s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds 35-45+ mph. Lows near 50.

THURSDAY: Breezy and cool with partial clearing. A leftover shower possible during the day. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

