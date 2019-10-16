× Robbery suspects in custody after UHart student’s iPhone resell goes wrong on campus

HARTFORD — The University of Hartford’s Department of Public Safety announced suspects are in custody after a robbery occurred in the E parking lot in front of the Facilities Building Wednesday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., DPS was notified of the robbery that resulted from an online transaction through the “Letgo” app, where a UHart student planned to sell their used Apple iPhone.

University officials say during the incident, the student met with two individuals, at which time the front passenger of the suspect vehicle displayed a firearm.

According to DPS, the suspects then kept the iPhone in the vehicle and drove off from the E-lot, traveling west toward the academic side and immediately exited campus through the main entrance and Bloomfield Avenue.

Officials say the two individuals set to purchase the device were non-students of the University of Hartford.

DPS worked closely with Hartford Police to immediately track and apprehend these suspects following the incident.

The University encourages students to be aware of their surroundings and use extreme caution if meeting individuals they don’t know with intentions of buying or selling items online.

While the student took precautions by meeting in a public place Wednesday, UHart officials say you can never be too careful in these situations.

Anyone with information about this incident or any suspicious activity on campus is asked to contact Public Safety through the LiveSafe App or by calling (860) 768-7777.