AMC Theaters enters digital streaming wars with on-demand service

Author: TEGNA

AMC Theaters has jumped into the digital streaming business.

The chain announced the AMC Theaters On Demand service, allowing AMC Stubs rewards members to buy or rent some 2,200 digital movies on its website and the AMC Theaters app.

AMC says it has agreements with every major Hollywood studio. The catalog includes new releases which will be available on-demand the same day as they are released digitally to the rest of the country.

As part of the launch, AMC says its Stubs members who buy or rent a movie from Paramount Pictures or Lionsgate can choose three more movies from that same studio.

The announcement comes less than a month before the highly anticipated launch of Disney Plus, which will be home to Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel franchises.