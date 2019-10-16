× CT State Police: Injured Bald Eagle rescued after being struck by car

BETHANY — An injured Bald Eagle is on the road to recovery after being struck by a motor vehicle.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of Route 8 Southbound, in the area of exit 25 for the report of a bald eagle on the right shoulder Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, upon the arrival of Troopers it was discovered that the eagle was struck by a motor vehicle and sustained a broken wing,” CT State Police said in a Facebook post.”

State police said, “Waterbury Animal Control responded to the scene to assist in providing the necessary aid to our national bird, but the frightened eagle began running down an embankment towards the Naugatuck River.”

The eagle was eventually caught and transported to DEEP officers.

“We learned that the eagle is in stable condition and was transported to Sharon Audubon in Sharon, CT for rehabilitation. Thank you to all that were involved in today’s recuse mission,” CT State Police said.