Daytrippers: B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill

OLD MYSTIC — They are celebrating six generations of cider making at B.F. Clyde’s in Old Mystic and the theme is still steam.

The family owned business began making their cider products in 1898, with a steam powered machine they still operate today.

“It’s the same press, the same everything from back in 1898,” said Amy Minor, one of the owners of B.F. Clyde’s. “We are the last steam powered cider mill in the united States."

Aside from the famous cider that visitors flock to Old Mystic for, Clyde’s also is famous for their cider donuts and a country store that stays busy throughout the fall season.

Minor added, “we make hard cider and apple wines, slushies, we’ve got pumpkin bread, and we’re just about as famous for our donuts as we are for our cider.”

Watching the process of the steam powered mill create cider has guests busy snapping pictures and rolling on video. Cider is usually made on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the family owned business goes through more than 50 tons of fresh apples each week.

Minor said “This is the only place you can see this happen!”

To find out more about B.F. Clyde’s Cider Mill click here.