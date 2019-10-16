Gov. Lamont still hopeful for ‘doable’ transportation plan

WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain for Wednesday Evening
Governor Ned Lamont

HARTFORD — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he’s still working to get state lawmakers “on board” with his latest plan to upgrade Connecticut’s roads and bridges.

Lamont said Wednesday his administration is talking daily with legislative leaders to secure support before the proposal is rolled out. Lamont hopes there will be bipartisan support for it.

Speaking to the Connecticut Retail Merchants Association, Lamont said his retooled transportation plan is “doable, finite and makes a difference now” by tackling 10 to 15 chokepoints on certain major highways. Lamont hopes to secure low-cost federal loans, to be repaid with limited highway tolls, to help cover the cost of specific improvements.

Meanwhile, Lamont says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to work with Connecticut on finding ways to speed up Metro-North commuter rail times.

