Heavy rain, wind makes its way across the state; Close to 5k power outages reported

We're on the WEATHER WATCH for some heavy rain and strong winds this evening. We're watching a coastal storm rapidly intensify as it moves up the coast bringing us downpours and gusty winds this evening into early Thursday morning. Here is a breakdown:

TIMING: Rain continues to move in. After dark, the heaviest and most consistent rain will fall, with a few rumbles of thunder possible overnight. It gradually tapers off early Thursday morning.

RAIN: Downpours may lead to 1 to 3 inches of rain, with more possible in a few local spots. While we are still in a rain deficit, the amount we're getting in a relatively short time may lead to some flash flooding on Wednesday night. In addition during high tide on Wednesday night there could be a few locations along the coast that see minor flooding.

WIND: A Wind Advisory has been issued for the entire state for gusts up to 50+ MPH. The best chance to see these damaging wind gusts are by the shoreline.

COASTAL FLOODING: A coastal flood advisory had been issued for New London and Middlesex county. However, a coastal flood warning for the immediate shoreline along the coast of New Haven and Fairfield county. Waves around three to five feet possible with inundation around 1-2ft.

We'll continue to monitor the timing and impacts.

By Thursday morning the rain will be mainly over (other than a lingering shower during the day) but the wind will stay breezy. Temperatures will be fairly cool in the 50s along with that 20-30 mph wind.

For the end of the week, high pressure builds back in and the weather looks great. We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies with temperatures near 60 on Friday and Saturday before jumping into the mid/upper 60s by Sunday.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Rain (1"-3") with gusty winds (30-45 mph) during the evening hours. Gradually tapering off in the early morning. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds 35-45+ mph. Lows near 50.

THURSDAY: Breezy and cool with partial clearing. A leftover shower possible during the day. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Above average. High: upper 60s.

MONDAY: Chance for evening shower. High: 60s

