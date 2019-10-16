In the line of fire at Lyman Orchards: Apple Cannons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD – A far flung idea has hit home in Middlefield - the apple cannons have arrived.

Lyman Orchards owner John Lyman, brought in the apple cannons last month and since then, visitors have been taking aim at targets set out across a field right near the pumpkin patch.

“It’s been very popular,” Lyman said.

Lyman’s marketing director, Tim Burt added, “we are always looking for things our customers can do that are fun and different and the apple cannons are the next thing.”

Lymans makes the most of the apples on the farm, the apples used for the cannons have no market value so “why not shoot them off and let them go back to the soil,” Lyman said.

He then added, “it’s another thing for people to come and have a great time here at the farm.”

The Apple Cannons are only open to shoot on weekends until the first weekend in November.