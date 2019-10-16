× New Haven man arrested after police seized gun, drugs

NEW HAVEN — Police announced Wednesday they have arrested a man following an investigation.

33-year-old, Shannon Wicker of New Haven was arrested after officers seized heroin, cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana and a firearm.

Wicker has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of an Electronic Defense Weapon, two counts of Possession of Narcotics With Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Drug Factory.

The investigation was conducted by the New Haven Police Intel Unit, Shooting Task Force, Narcotics Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with the Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force.

Wicker is set to be arraigned Wednesday at Superior Court of New Haven.