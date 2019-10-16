New videos emerge of missing Middletown man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - It’s been about two weeks since Peter Recchia was last seen and his family is hoping for a safe return.

FOX61 the first to sit down with Bunny Rodriguez last week, after her father - Peter Recchia - was reported missing.

Rodriguez shared video of Recchia walking along State Street in New Haven around five in the morning on October third.

“It's most recent footage that we were able to get, it’s from an Exxon Mobil gas station on State Street, he’s walking southbound toward deeper into New Haven,” Middletown Detective Jimmy Lacasse said.

It's the same day Recchia was reported missing by his daughter and the same day he broke into a woman’s home in Hamden through an unlocked door.

“I thought if anything he would have been taken to Yale ED because he’s walking around at four in the morning and he entered somebody’s home,” Rodriguez said.

Hamden police said officers determined Recchia to be harmless and because he had yet to be reported missing - he was released.

The Hamden police department has now launched an internal investigation.

Middletown Detective Jimmy Lacasse is working the case and said, because Recchia suffers from a mental illness, it makes it even more difficult to predict what his next steps may have been.

He added as the days continue to increase since his disappearance, so does the difficulty in finding him.

“We’re running out of time in respect to most cameras or people who own cameras, they don’t retain footage for much longer than 14 days,” Lacasse said.