PD: Child reports being approached by a man in Putnam

PUTNAM — Police say they are looking for a possible suspect who reportedly approached a child on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., while walking in the area of Frank Street and Centennial Street, a car reportedly pulled over, and the driver told the child something to the effect of “get in the car”.

The child reportedly ran away from the area, and the car turned down Centennial Street.

Police say the car was described as a “newer” silver sedan, known make or model, with a tinted rear windshield. The car was also described as having a roof rack.

The possible suspect was described as a white male with short, gray/brown hair with a bald patch and no facial hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has any information or any surveillance video of the area is asked to call Detective Donna Brown of the Putnam Police Department at 860-928-6565. Anonymous tips can be left at 860-963-0000 or through the police website.