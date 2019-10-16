Presidential yacht docks in New London amid storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON -- The USS Sequoia was tied tightly to the dock at the City Pier Thursday, making New London its temporary home to hunker down while the storm passes.

The Presidential yacht was supposed to travel from Washington, D.C. to Maine, but its trip was put to a halt for safety.

People were seen taking pictures of the yacht since it is now considered a historical artifact. The sequoia was commissioned to carry presidents from 1925 to 1977 and it carried a total of eight.

But this was before the storm hit - hours later - the raindrops started getting bigger and heavier but that did not stop Lavelle Mims from making a quick trip to Stop and Shop.

"It's New England. We're used to it every year. It rains and rains and snows and snows. You just go about your average daily stuff," said Mims of New London.

"In some ways it's really good because it essentially waters the plants because we had such a dry September. It's kind of nice everything is getting watered now," said Mike Geer of Waterford.