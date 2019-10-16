Thousands without power during strong coastal storm
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and numbers are rapidly changing
VERNON — Thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers were without power Wednesday night as a strong storm brought heavy rain and high winds to the northeast.
At 11:40 p.m., Eversource reported 23,955 Connecticut customers without power. The most impact in Vernon (4,148 customers), Manchester (1,895), Somers (1,512) and Ellington (1,483).
At 11:40 p.m. United Illuminating reported 5,539 customers without power, affecting 1.7 percent of the company’s service area. The highest impact was in East Haven, where 1,694 customers (or 12.7 percent) of the town was in the dark.
41.818680 -72.479037