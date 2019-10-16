Who to call if you lose power in CT
WEATHER WATCH: Tracking wind and rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning
What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Thousands without power during strong coastal storm

Posted 11:49 PM, October 16, 2019, by

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and numbers are rapidly changing

VERNON — Thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers were without power Wednesday night as a strong storm brought heavy rain and high winds to the northeast.

At 11:40 p.m., Eversource reported 23,955 Connecticut customers without power. The most impact in Vernon (4,148 customers), Manchester (1,895), Somers (1,512) and Ellington (1,483).

At 11:40 p.m. United Illuminating reported 5,539 customers without power, affecting 1.7 percent of the company’s service area. The highest impact was in East Haven, where 1,694 customers (or 12.7 percent) of the town was in the dark.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.