× Thousands without power during strong coastal storm

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and numbers are rapidly changing

VERNON — Thousands of Eversource and United Illuminating customers were without power Wednesday night as a strong storm brought heavy rain and high winds to the northeast.

At 11:40 p.m., Eversource reported 23,955 Connecticut customers without power. The most impact in Vernon (4,148 customers), Manchester (1,895), Somers (1,512) and Ellington (1,483).

At 11:40 p.m. United Illuminating reported 5,539 customers without power, affecting 1.7 percent of the company’s service area. The highest impact was in East Haven, where 1,694 customers (or 12.7 percent) of the town was in the dark.

⚠️ Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the state tonight and tomorrow – and our crews are ready to respond. Please report any power outages at 800-286-2000 or online at https://t.co/4Hyo1NNTeE We’re there when you need us! pic.twitter.com/IvgMr1NXfg — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) October 16, 2019

Visit Outage Central at https://t.co/aPKXGwZb8D. View current outages, report loss of service, sign up for Outage Alerts, get tips and more. pic.twitter.com/Z4AQB4Iqvw — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) October 16, 2019

OLD STAFFORD RD: This is an image of the wires burning on Old Stafford Rd between Crossen Drive and Amanda Way. pic.twitter.com/PmecHEqJuY — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 17, 2019

Traffic alert. Two more calls. 30 browns bridge road. Transformer explosion and 14 tolland stage road reeeadross roadway — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) October 17, 2019