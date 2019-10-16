× Veterans asked to attend funeral for vet with no family on Thursday in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC — U.S. Army veteran Matthew Williams, who has no family, has died and will be buried Thursday at the New Willimantic Cemetery.

American Legion Post 26 – Stafford Springs, CT., took to Facebook saying:

U.S. Army WWII veteran Matthew Williams, who has no family, has passed away and is going to be buried tomorrow with full military honors at the New Willimantic Cemetery, 7 Stafford Road, Willimantic at 1300 hours. Can you pass this on through your network to see if we can get as many veterans as possible to attend his funeral?

American Legion Post 26 – Stafford Springs, CT., clarified whether Matthew was a Veteran saying, “Turns out Matthew wasn’t a WWII vet, BUT he was a veteran and deserves to buried with veterans in attendance!”