WEATHER WATCH: Tracking quick-hitting but nasty storm for Wednesday night

We’re on the WEATHER WATCH this evening. Wednesday morning starts off with some sun, quiet and cool. We’re watching a coastal storm rapidly intensify as it moves up the coast bringing us downpours and very breezy condition Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here is a breakdown:

TIMING: Clouds roll in during the day on Wednesday, with rain moving in towards sunset. After dark, the heaviest of the rain will fall, with a few downpours possible overnight. It gradually tapers off early Thursday morning.

RAIN: Downpours may lead to 1 to 3 inches of rain, with more possible in a few local spots. While we are still in a rain deficit, the amount we’re getting in a relatively short time may lead to some flash flooding on Wednesday night. In addition during high tide on Wednesday night there could be a few locations along the coast that see minor flooding.

WIND: It all depends on a number of factors, but it will be windy as this rain falls. A few gusts may reach 35+ mph across the state on Wednesday night, and some computer models suggest we may see a few gusts nearing 50 mph. There may be scattered power outages, but widespread issues look to be unlikely.

We’ll continue to monitor the timing and impacts.

By the end of the week high pressure build back in and it looks great. Mostly sunny skies however temperatures will only be in the upper 50s for a few days before we’re back into the 60s.

FORECAST:

TODAY: Increasing clouds with PM rain. Wind picking up by evening. High: low 60s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds 35-45+ mph. Lows near 50.

THURSDAY: Breezy and cool with partial clearing. A leftover shower possible during the day. High: 55-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Above average. High: upper 60s.

MONDAY: Chance for evening shower. High: 60s

