Worker struck by car in Westport, serious injuries reported

WESTPORT — Police say a worker associated with the re-paving project of Post Road West and East was struck by a car Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of 333 Post Road West.

Police say the victim was struck by a passing vehicle going by the construction site.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Police and OSHA are investigating the incident. Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.