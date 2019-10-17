Coastal storm brings road and school closures, thousands of power outages
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and will be updated
Over 30,000 Eversource customers are without power Thursday morning and several schools are closed or on a delayed opening after Wednesday’s strong storm.
Here’s the latest:
OUTAGES:
As of 6 a.m., Eversource reports 36,771 outages; United Illuminating reports 1.992 outages
Report an outage for Eversource
Report an outage for United Illuminating
CLOSINGS/DELAYS
Check here for a list of schools that are delayed or closed for Thursday
TRAFFIC:
View CTDOT Traffic Alerts here
Various streets across multiple towns are also closed as crews repair downed powerlines, remove trees. Train service along the shoreline is also affected: