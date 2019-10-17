Who to call if you lose power in CT
Coastal storm brings road and school closures, thousands of power outages

Over 30,000 Eversource customers are without power Thursday morning and several schools are closed or on a delayed opening after Wednesday’s strong storm.

OUTAGES:

As of 6 a.m., Eversource reports 36,771 outages; United Illuminating reports 1.992 outages

Report an outage for Eversource

Report an outage for United Illuminating

CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Check here for a list of schools that are delayed or closed for Thursday

TRAFFIC:

View the traffic map here

View CTDOT Traffic Alerts here

Various streets across multiple towns are also closed as crews repair downed powerlines, remove trees. Train service along the shoreline is also affected:

 

