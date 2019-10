× Crews battle 2-alarm structure fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Officials are fighting a fire on the third floor of a home Thursday afternoon.

The 2-alarm fire is at 154 Hallock Avenue, located on the third floor.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story.

Hallock ave 2nd alarm https://t.co/WFTNQX2i51 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) October 17, 2019