Eversource: Power restored to over 20,000 customers following storm 

Eversource confirmed Friday that they have seen a drastic reduction in power outages across the state with approximately 5,000 total, following Wednesday’s strong storm.

Over 30,000 customers were without power Thursday morning and several schools were closed or on a delayed opening.

Numerous parts of the state experienced damage from Wednesday’s storm:

FOX61’s Jim Altman was LIVE in West Hartford:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61's Matt Caron in Somers:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61's Tony Terzi in New London:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX61's Brian Didlake in Vernon:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's the latest:

OUTAGES:

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reported 33,639 outages; United Illuminating reports 1,092 outages

Report an outage for Eversource

Report an outage for United Illuminating

CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Check here for a list of schools that are delayed or closed for Thursday

TRAFFIC:

View the traffic map here

View CTDOT Traffic Alerts here

Various streets across multiple towns are also closed as crews repair downed powerlines, remove trees. Train service along the shoreline is also affected:

UPDATE: Route 5 at Strong Road southbound is closed from Strong Road to Glendale Road for Tree/Wires down. Route 5 Southbound from Glendale the East Hartford town line is passable, however, there... https://t.co/GMUxHgYQXV — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) October 17, 2019

Update: Eversource is reporting 1,171 outages in South Windsor as of 0645 hours. There are still many roads closed and South Windsor Public Schools are on a two hour delay. Please drive safely and cautiously! https://t.co/yrHh4vetNM — South Windsor Police (@SWPD_PIO) October 17, 2019

The following roads are completely closed until further notice: Route 33 (Ridgefield Rd) - between Belden Hill Rd & Middlebrook Farm Rd Sturges Ridge Rd near # 35 Stirrup Ln near #18 Indian Hill Rd near Pin Oak Ln Mountain Rd near Scribner Hill Rd Wilridge Rd near #64 — WiltonPoliceCT (@WiltonPoliceCT) October 17, 2019

Debris along RT 15 SB in #WALLINGFORD by exit 66 leading to lane restrictions #fox61 #cttraffic pic.twitter.com/HUlyKA1MNs — Maggie Slysz (@maggieslysz) October 17, 2019

Hopbrook Road in #Simsbury is closed due to downed tree and wires. A number of trees and limbs are down in Town - please use caution if you are out on the roads. pic.twitter.com/lYtMcCe1Q5 — SimsburyDPW (@SimsburyDPW) October 17, 2019

#NEWMILFORD - RT 109 CLOSED by Washington Ridge Rd because of a tree down. pic.twitter.com/vNoNwUFrIx — Maggie Slysz (@maggieslysz) October 17, 2019

#SHARON - Route 7 CLOSED between RT 128 and RT 4 because of wires down. pic.twitter.com/lHljXyzhU5 — Maggie Slysz (@maggieslysz) October 17, 2019

The following roads are completely closed until further notice Route 33 (Ridgefield Rd) - between Belden Hill Rd & Middlebrook Farm Rd Sturges Ridge Rd near # 35 Warncke Rd near #39 Stirrup Ln near #18 Indian Hill Rd near Pin Oak Ln Mountain Road near Scribner Hill Rd — WiltonPoliceCT (@WiltonPoliceCT) October 17, 2019

North Street closure expected to be for an extended time. No access to/from Central Greenwich from Exit 31 — GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) October 17, 2019

County Rd. @ Defashion St. is closed due to multiple trees and utility poles across the road. — Southington Fire Department (@SouthingtonFD) October 17, 2019

Longridge Road is closed at Den Rd due to tree blocking rd. South bound traffic will be diverted to Den Rd northbound onto Webbs Hill Rd.#stamfordCT@Stamadvocate@news12@stamforddowntown — Stamford Police (@StamfordPolice) October 17, 2019

In addition to arterial road closures, various other small road closures are being reported throughout town. Community members are reminded to be vigilant when driving and to stay away from any wires or trees with wires in them. #WeHa #townofwesthartford #TrafficAlert — West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) October 17, 2019

Tree down in Vernon near the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Tunnel Rd. Road is closed from Cold Spring Rd. To Center Rd. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/YJ3s9xDGJf — Brian Didlake TV (@BrianDidlakeTV) October 17, 2019

Traffic Alert 1439 Boulevard (Eastbound from Troutbrook Drive closed)

193 North Quaker (Impassable in both directions)

Asylum Ave @ North Quaker (Impassable in all directions)

75 Shadow Lane (Impassable)

25 Knollwood (Impassable) #WeHa — West Hartford DPW (@WHPublicWorks) October 17, 2019

50 Cat Rock Rd closed , tree and wires blocking entire roadway. — GreenwichCTDispatch (@GreenwichCTDisp) October 17, 2019

New Haven Line: the 4:28 AM train from New Haven to GCT (#1507) is operating 10 to 15 minutes late due to earlier police activity near Fairfield Station. Please listen for announcements at your station. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) October 17, 2019