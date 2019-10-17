Eversource: Power restored to over 20,000 customers following storm 

Eversource confirmed Friday that they have seen a drastic reduction in power outages across the state with approximately 5,000 total, following Wednesday’s strong storm.
Over 30,000 customers were without power Thursday morning and several schools were closed or on a delayed opening.
Numerous parts of the state experienced damage from Wednesday’s storm:
Here's the latest:
OUTAGES:
As of 3 p.m., Eversource reported 33,639 outages; United Illuminating reports 1,092 outages
CLOSINGS/DELAYS
TRAFFIC:
Various streets across multiple towns are also closed as crews repair downed powerlines, remove trees. Train service along the shoreline is also affected: