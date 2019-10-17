What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Eversource: Power restored to over 20,000 customers following storm 

Posted 6:13 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, October 18, 2019

Eversource confirmed Friday that they have seen a drastic reduction in power outages across the state with approximately 5,000 total, following Wednesday’s strong storm.

Over 30,000 customers were without power Thursday morning and several schools were closed or on a delayed opening.

Numerous parts of the state experienced damage from Wednesday’s storm:

FOX61’s Jim Altman was LIVE in West Hartford:

FOX61's Matt Caron in Somers:

FOX61's Tony Terzi in New London:

FOX61's Brian Didlake in Vernon:

Here's the latest:

OUTAGES:

As of 3 p.m., Eversource reported 33,639 outages; United Illuminating reports 1,092 outages

Report an outage for Eversource

Report an outage for United Illuminating

CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Check here for a list of schools that are delayed or closed for Thursday

TRAFFIC:

View the traffic map here

View CTDOT Traffic Alerts here

Various streets across multiple towns are also closed as crews repair downed powerlines, remove trees. Train service along the shoreline is also affected:

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.