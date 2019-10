× FD: Person taken to hospital after becoming trapped under tree, wires in New London

NEW LONDON — Officials in New London reported someone trapped under a tree with wires down Thursday morning.

According to their Twitter, the incident happened on Ocean Avenue and Shirley Lane.

Officials say one person was extricated and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Ocean and Shirley. Person trapped under a tree with wires down — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) October 17, 2019

One person extricated, being transported to L&M pic.twitter.com/kzWc08suuh — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) October 17, 2019