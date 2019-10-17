× First Tennessee vaping death was 26-year-old male

NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Public Health confirms an adult male is Nashville’s first death of severe pulmonary illness associated with the use of electronic cigarettes.

MPHD officials are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health to investigate the recent death. News4 has learned the man was 26-years-old.

Officials are still working to determine how long he was emitted to the hospital and how long he was vaping before he became ill. Nashville’s deputy director of health believes the victim was vaping for months, however.

“Nashville’s first death and reports of severe pulmonary illnesses outbreaks associated with vaping nationwide should be a warning about the risks of severe lung injury from using these products” said Sanmi Areola, Ph.D., Interim Director of the Metro Public Health Department. “We will continue to monitor and investigate reports of illnesses and urge everyone to consider not using e-cigarettes and follow guidance from the CDC.”

The Tennessee Department of Health has received reports of 49 cases of serious lung injury among people who use electronic cigarettes or other vaping products. MPHD officials report six of those were Davidson County cases.

Officials are still not sure what kind of vaping is making people sick, whether it is THC or nicotine, products bought in a store or off the street.