NEW LONDON — Turn around, don’t drown. That was the message to drivers in southeastern Connecticut Wednesday night as heavy rain brought flash flooding to the area.

Just before 11:00 p.m., the water started rising on Bank Street in New London. Cars were seen stopping in the middle of the water. Other streets were completely impassable. Fire trucks and police cruisers blocked off several other roadways, including Broad Street.

